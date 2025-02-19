A popular Alnwick restaurant took home both regional and national titles at the recent Nation’s Curry Awards.

Mumbai Flavours’ owners attended the annual award ceremony on February 17 at Stanley House in Blackburn, where they won Indian Restaurant of the Year for both the north and the entire UK.

Owner, Abdul Salam was very proud of the award, especially as Mumbai was his first restaurant which he opened 10 years ago. He now runs alongside three others in Northumberland: Sherkhan and Leo, also in Alnwick, and Dhamaka in Cramlington.

Abdul said: “This is a proud moment for me, as Mumbai takes home the national award this evening.

From left to right: Rad Miah, Sonia Begum, Abdul Salam from Mumbai Flavours.

“Mumbai is where my journey began 10 years ago, and I cannot thank all my customers, family and friends for their support over the years.”

He added: “A huge well done to the team at Mumbai for their hard work.”

Abdul’s family have been running Indian restaurants in the North East since 1969 when they opened Koh-I-Noor, Newcastle.