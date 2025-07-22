A family-run pub in the heart of Alnwick has undergone a transformation thanks to a £300k investment from Punch Pubs and Co.

For the past 18 months, The Fleece has been run by Bobby and Charlotte Chapman who have poured their hearts into the pub.

With their diverse backgrounds and shared passion for the industry, they have always seen the potential in The Fleece and had a clear vision to retain the pub and town’s rich history.

Bobby said: “When we first stepped foot into The Fleece, we immediately recognised its potential and all we wanted to do was to ensure the community got to enjoy it for many years to come.

Bobby and Charlotte Chapman at The Fleece.

"This investment from Punch was desperately needed, and we’re so grateful to be able to offer a new pub which not only looks great, but guests are raving about too!”

The recent investment has brought many changes to The Fleece, boasting new exterior decorations and signage, a new bar top, fresh carpets and updated fixtures and fittings throughout.

Though the changes are big, retaining the pub’s characteristics was always at the forefront, and so despite the modern touches, Bobby says it still remains a ‘proper British pub’.

He continued: “The Fleece is renowned as a real-good family pub, you know what to expect, and everyone feels welcome, so it was vital that we didn’t lose that in the transformation. Charlotte, the team and I are thrilled with the changes, and it’s really got the community talking.”

Staff at The Fleece.

In taking guests on a nostalgic journey, Bobby and Charlotte opted to create a captivating photo wall adorned with over 400 pictures as part of the new look pub.

The photos tell the story of not only Alnwick’s past, but include former guests, breweries, factories, old sports teams and mines, allowing guests to sit, reminisce and share their own stories.

Keeping with the community spirit, The Fleece is currently hosting a 10-week karaoke competition for their second year. Each week, a winner will be chosen to compete in the final round, where the lucky winner will be awarded a cash prize of £500.