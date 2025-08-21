The winner of a 10-week karaoke competition at The Fleece in Alnwick has been crowned.

Starting in June, the pub’s second annual competition has run every Saturday leading up to the grand final on August 16.

Praised for her ‘amazing vocal chords’ and ‘energetic, entertainment factor that had everybody up on their feet’, talented singer Leonie Arlie was chosen by the judges as this year’s winner.

After opting to share the £500 cash prize with second and third place, Leonie said: “I just wanted to say the biggest thank you everyone at The Fleece for such a wonderful night. Everyone had the most amazing time, the food was amazing and the atmosphere was electric.

Winner Leonie Airlie had the crowd dancing and singing along.

"A night and memory I will cherish forever. Well done to all the singers, what a privilege it was to be up there singing with a very talented bunch.”

The venue has recently had a complete refurbishment, thanks to a £300,000 investment from Punch Pubs & Co.

The revamp under the management of Bobby and Charlotte Chapman includes new exterior decorations and signage, a new bar top, fresh carpets and updated fixtures and fittings throughout.

There is also a captivating photo wall adorned with over 400 pictures as part of the new look pub, that tell the story of not only Alnwick’s past, but include former guests, breweries, factories, old sports teams and mines, allowing guests to sit, reminisce and share stories as they explore the newest addition.

A planning application seeking listed building consent for the redecoration of timber joinery on the front of the pub has also now been approved.