An Alnwick pub is set to reopen under a name which many might recognise.

The Black Swan on Narrowgate, part of the Curious Taverns Group, closed last weekend.

But owner Jake Castleman has revealed that ‘an exciting new chapter’ is on the way.

The venue, which was previously known as The Hairy Lemon until it closed in 2011, will reopen in that same name with a new concept.

“In a nod to its past, the venue will be reopening as The Hairy Lemon, a name familiar to many who recall the pub's previous incarnation,” said Jake. “We aim to tackle the cost of living crisis, with an affordable dining and drinking experience in Alnwick.”

Promising affordability, the venue will offer pints from £2.90, and main meals from £7.95 – Jake expanded: “The Irish pub concept will bring a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, combining great value food and drinks with an exciting mix of entertainment.

“Expect a diverse menu featuring hearty meals at prices that won’t break the bank, alongside an extensive drinks list that caters to all tastes.

“The revamped Hairy Lemon will also have a slight refurbishment, cosying up areas of the pub as well as creating a function room, called the Lemonery, which will be free to hire.”

Jake is confident that the revamped venue will be a great replacement for the beloved Black Swan.

“We are keen to create a lively social hub in the heart of Alnwick, and part of that vision includes weekly live music events, showcasing local talent and providing a fun and engaging experience for customers,” he said.

"With its blend of traditional pub charm and modern appeal, The Hairy Lemon promises to become a new favourite for both regulars and newcomers alike, offering something for everyone in a warm, friendly setting.”

The venue will reopen on Friday 22nd November under its new (old) name.

Curious Taverns also own the Pig and Muck on Alnwick’s Market Place, The Cock and Bull in Amble and The Cheviot in Bellingham.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/hairylemonpub?locale=en_GB