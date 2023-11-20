An Alnwick pop-up bar has been transformed for the winter season and first impressions indicate that customers love it.

Backyard Beach Club opened in the summer next to The Dirty Bottles on Narrowgate with a taste of the city concept.

After a short break for a revamp it has reopened as Backyard Bavaria.

Owner Mark Jones said: “We’ve taken the success of Backyard Beach Club and brought a new and exciting winter pop-up to Alnwick, Backyard Bavaria.

The lederhosen are out for the German inspired theme this winter.

“We’ve invested heavily once again to transform the vibe and feel of the area as well as buying two stretch tents so the area is undercover and warmer.

"The inside now feels like a winter lodge with the walls waney edge boarded and ski memorabilia.”

He continued: “The theme is very much ski lodge meets Bavarian winter with German beer steins, bratwurst sausages, live music and sport with a relaxed atmosphere, as well as some of the beach club’s favourites.

“Opening weekend feedback has been amazing, with the opening night being even busier than the beach club’s opening.”

The opening weekend was a huge success. Picture: Backyard Bavaria.

The team are hoping for another successful run as they extend their opening times over the coming weeks.

Backyard Bavaria is open Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of November but opening periods will be extended in December and during the Christmas holidays.