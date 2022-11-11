Terry Maughan, who owns several licensed and hospitality businesses across the region, recently bought the ‘I Won’t Tell’ venue - Alnwick Squash Club.

The club features two squash courts, a gym and bar, and for the past few months has been undergoing a revamp.

Terry and his team are hoping to get the squash club back up and running to the popular town venue it used to be.

Alnwick Squash Club is under new ownership.

Harry Moody, manager of the building, said: “We have a great opportunity here to breath a bit of life back into I Won’t Tell and The Squash Club and hopefully we can get it back to the lively premises it used to be.”

If the revamp goes to plan, the team hope to have the doors open before the end of the year, to give Alnwick people a venue to party in over Christmas.

Initially, it will be open on Saturdays, from 10pm until 2am, but opening on bank holidays such as Boxing Day may be in the pipeline.

Despite the venue being slightly modified, nothing will drastically change as the main aim is to reopen the venue which was an integral part of Alnwick’s nightlife for more than 30 years.

