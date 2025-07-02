Alnwick Indian restaurant Mumbai Flavours awarded Curry Champion of the Year
The Mumbai Flavours team attended the British Curry Championship on Monday, June 30 in Bradford where they received the prestigious award.
Owner, Abdul Salam expressed: “I am delighted to receive this award and thrilled we came away with the trophy!
“Mumbai Flavours holds a special place in my heart, and clearly this is shared with many of our customers and friends. Thank you to everyone for all your continued support, we couldn’t achieve this without you.”
It’s not the first time the restaurant has been recognised among the best – back in February, the team took home the title of Indian Restaurant of the Year for both the North and the entire UK at the Nation’s Curry Awards
“A special thanks as well to all the team who work hard every day to bring you amazing good and service,” Abdul added.
