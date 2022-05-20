Alnwick Food Festival to make welcome return

Market Place Europe, which manages the town’s twice-weekly market, is staging the event from July 29-31.

Alex Pidgen of Market Place, said: “Market Place is delighted to be bringing the food and drink festival to Alnwick.

"The atmosphere promises to be fantastic with so many visitors exploring and enjoying all the great flavours on offer and the wonderful town of Alnwick.”

Alnwick Food Festival 2019. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Visitors can look forward to the sights and smells of international traders serving up delicious treats and artisan crafts.

Greek gyros, mouth-watering salt and pepper chicken, coconut macaroons and French crepes are just some of the tempting delights which will be available.

There will also be plenty of crafts and gifts to discover including handcrafted Thuya Wood, handmade scented candles, beautifully crafted jewellery from Afghanistan and bespoke products from a mix of local traders too.

Gilchrist’s of Alnwick will be providing a bar.

Food and drink traders will be located mainly in Market Place, with craft traders and some fresh food stallholders on Bondgate within.

The food festival has been in limbo since 2019 when Local Living, a social enterprise, relinquished its market licence and then Covid struck.

It was first held in 2005 and had been an important feature of the town's autumn offer.

Market Place took over management of the market last July following the withdrawal of Geraud UK. It is operated under contract from Northumberland Estates.