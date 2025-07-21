Carlo’s in Alnwick has once again gained its place amongst the UK’s top fish and chip shops by achieving the prestigious NFFF Quality Accreditation.

The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops, runs the scheme as a way of raising standards within and enhancing the profile of the fish and chip industry.

To qualify, each shop must go through a virtual inspection by an NFFF Approved Assessor who assesses the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and most importantly the quality of the cooked product.

Carlo’s said: “We are delighted to gain our place in the scheme one again. To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for their continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.”

NFFF president Andrew Crook said: "The NFFF Quality Accreditation scheme is extremely comprehensive. Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.

“Carlo’s clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from. Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”

Each Fish and Chip Quality Accreditation is valid for a year.