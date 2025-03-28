Alnwick Brewery wins two awards in national beer competition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Its Belgian Blonde and Alnwick IPA won bronze awards in the keg continental style beer and keg British beers categories of the SIBA Independent Beer Awards 2025.
Both had been automatically entered into the national competition after winning golds in the regional awards.
Phil Bell, brewery manager, said: “It is a hugely proud moment picking up not one but two awards on a national scale. Awards like these are so hard to come by with so many superb breweries competing. A huge thanks and congratulations to my team.”
Twice Brewed at Bardon Mill won two bronze awards for Main Offender in the cask imperial and strong beer and keg imperial and strong ale sections.
The awards are organised by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA).
“These awards are 12 months in the making and given to only the UK’s very best beers,” said Andy Slee, SIBA chief executive.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.