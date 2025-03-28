Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick Brewery tasted double success in the UK’s biggest independent beer competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its Belgian Blonde and Alnwick IPA won bronze awards in the keg continental style beer and keg British beers categories of the SIBA Independent Beer Awards 2025.

Both had been automatically entered into the national competition after winning golds in the regional awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Bell, brewery manager, said: “It is a hugely proud moment picking up not one but two awards on a national scale. Awards like these are so hard to come by with so many superb breweries competing. A huge thanks and congratulations to my team.”

Brewer Joe Robinson.

Twice Brewed at Bardon Mill won two bronze awards for Main Offender in the cask imperial and strong beer and keg imperial and strong ale sections.

The awards are organised by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA).

“These awards are 12 months in the making and given to only the UK’s very best beers,” said Andy Slee, SIBA chief executive.