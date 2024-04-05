Alnwick Brewery tastes success with gold award for its Belgian Blonde beer

Alnwick Brewery has won a gold award for its Belgian Blonde.
By Ian Smith
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:21 BST
The light-bodied wheat beer was entered into this year’s SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers Association) continental beer keg competition.

It took first place in the regional section, competing against breweries from as far south as Leeds and Harrogate.

And it went on to claim a silver in the national awards, narrowly missing out on the overall top prize to Geipel Brewery in Wales.

The Alnwick Brewery team with their awards.The Alnwick Brewery team with their awards.
The Alnwick Brewery team with their awards.

Phil Bell, brewery manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and over the moon. Years of hard work, blood sweat and tears have paid off in one of the best ways possible with national acknowledgement from my peers."

Belgian Blonde, 5% ABV, is described as a beautiful blonde hazy beer with citrus banana and clove flavours.

It is pouring at the Tap at the brewery’s home on the Hawkhill Industrial Estate and also available to order in cans from https://www.lindisfarnemead.com/product-category/beers/

