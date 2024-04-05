Alnwick Brewery tastes success with gold award for its Belgian Blonde beer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The light-bodied wheat beer was entered into this year’s SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers Association) continental beer keg competition.

It took first place in the regional section, competing against breweries from as far south as Leeds and Harrogate.

And it went on to claim a silver in the national awards, narrowly missing out on the overall top prize to Geipel Brewery in Wales.

Phil Bell, brewery manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and over the moon. Years of hard work, blood sweat and tears have paid off in one of the best ways possible with national acknowledgement from my peers."

Belgian Blonde, 5% ABV, is described as a beautiful blonde hazy beer with citrus banana and clove flavours.