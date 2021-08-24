Alnwick Beer Festival returns with 24 real ales and much more to enjoy

Alnwick Beer Festival is back following its break last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 12:25 pm
Round Tablers manning the pumps at Alnwick Beer Festival. Picture by Jane Coltman

The 14th staging of the event, run by Alnwick and District Round Table, takes place from Friday to Sunday, August 27-29, in the town hall on Market Place.

This year’s event is set to feature 24 real ales from both local and national breweries, various ciders, wines and soft drinks.

Tickets are £5 per day which includes a souvenir half pint glass

Beer vouchers can be purchased at the door – no money is exchanged within the venue. It costs £5 for three vouchers.

Soft drinks are available, free of charge to designated drivers, and there will also be food for sale.

Full details available at https://www.alnwickroundtable.co.uk/the-beer-festival.html

The club has also organised a new event, Rockin’ Railway, on Saturday, September 11, which is supporting Aln Valley Railway and Alnwick Round Table.

There will be three live bands, plus food and a bar. Tickets £20. Visit https://www.alnwickroundtable.co.uk/rockin-railway.html

