Alnwick Beer Festival returns with 24 real ales and much more to enjoy
Alnwick Beer Festival is back following its break last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 14th staging of the event, run by Alnwick and District Round Table, takes place from Friday to Sunday, August 27-29, in the town hall on Market Place.
This year’s event is set to feature 24 real ales from both local and national breweries, various ciders, wines and soft drinks.
Tickets are £5 per day which includes a souvenir half pint glass
Beer vouchers can be purchased at the door – no money is exchanged within the venue. It costs £5 for three vouchers.
Soft drinks are available, free of charge to designated drivers, and there will also be food for sale.
Full details available at https://www.alnwickroundtable.co.uk/the-beer-festival.html
The club has also organised a new event, Rockin’ Railway, on Saturday, September 11, which is supporting Aln Valley Railway and Alnwick Round Table.
There will be three live bands, plus food and a bar. Tickets £20. Visit https://www.alnwickroundtable.co.uk/rockin-railway.html