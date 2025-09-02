A bar and restaurant group is gearing up to open a brand-new location in Alnwick which will create around 30 jobs for local people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loungers plc will officially launch Alno Lounge on Wednesday, October 22, as the site of the former Barclays Bank on Bondgate Within is transformed to match the company’s distinct style.

The venue will be open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks, with gluten-free and vegan menus available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Particular attention will also be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available.

John English, who is head of community for Loungers plc, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors of Alno Lounge in October. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents."

The new venue also aims to provide a space for locals looking for somewhere to have regular catch-ups, meetings and events – welcoming everything from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

John added: “We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Alnwick’s food and drink scene.

"Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open. We’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”