Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Head chef Richard Sim and the culinary team have meticulously crafted the menu, collaborating with local suppliers to ensure the freshest and highest-quality local produce.

He said: “Having grown up in the area and lived here most of my life, my passion for local produce runs deep. Working closely with regional suppliers, we have access to the freshest ingredients that inspire our ever-evolving menu.”