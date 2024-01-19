Alnmouth restaurant prepares six-course tasting menu for special evening featuring produce from Northumberland
Head chef Richard Sim and the culinary team have meticulously crafted the menu, collaborating with local suppliers to ensure the freshest and highest-quality local produce.
He said: “Having grown up in the area and lived here most of my life, my passion for local produce runs deep. Working closely with regional suppliers, we have access to the freshest ingredients that inspire our ever-evolving menu.”
Guests can enjoy a six-course tasting menu that guides you through a culinary exploration, with an optional wine pairing package.
It takes place on Thursday, February 1.
To book visit https://thewhittlinghouse.co.uk/