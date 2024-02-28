Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers booking ‘Afternoon Tea on the Train’ will be able to enjoy their scones and other traditional treats in the nostalgic setting of a vintage carriage.

The first event takes place on Saturday, April 13, departing from Lionheart Station in Alnwick.

Each journey will take in the picturesque round trip to Greenrigg twice, along the old Alnwick branch line and across the impressive and recently restored Cawledge viaduct, during which afternoon tea will be served.

There will be two departures, at 12pm and 3.30pm.

The menu includes all the traditional elements of an afternoon tea, a selection of sandwiches, savoury pastry and quiche, fruit scone with butter, jam and clotted cream, and a selection of cakes and sweet treats (all with vegetarian and gluten free options available), with a choice of tea or coffee.

A glass of Prosecco will also be on offer at an extra charge, for those who wish to add some extra sparkle to the afternoon.

Tickets for afternoon tea including travel will be £25.

Aln Valley Railway head of marketing, Gemma Maughan said: “Whether it’s for a birthday celebration or a treat for Mother’s Day, or just a way to brighten up the weekend, a trip on the Afternoon Tea Train promises to be a memorable occasion and a perfect gift!”