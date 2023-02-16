Following a hugely popular launch event last year, the region’s favourite bars and brewers will come together for the two-day gathering to celebrate the diversity and calibre of the North East craft beer scene.

Ale fans will have the chance to sample a huge selection of craft beers, from fruity pale ales to rich porters, all while enjoying a stellar line-up of live music, DJs and street food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left Luggage Rooms, Nord Bottle Shop, Enigma Tap, Front Street Tap, Café Amsterdam and event organisers Salt Market Social are among the bars already confirmed for the event. They will be pouring beers from some of the most acclaimed breweries that Tyneside has to offer, including Almasty, Dog and Rabbit, Errant, Flash House, Full Circle, Northern Alchemy, Out There Brewing, Two By Two and Wylam.

Beer-lovers can expect two days filled with tasting craft beer from the regions breweries.

Andrew Findlay, co-owner of the Left Luggage Rooms, said: “We had a fantastic weekend at All Pints East last year and this year looks like it will be even better.

“The vibe was so relaxed and everyone had an amazing time. This year we’ll be pouring some very special beers from our alter ego, Flying Gang and the pure class of Cloudwater.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing on its reputation as one of the region's best musical curators, Salt Market Social has produced a line-up of the region’s best and brightest up-and-coming talent to soundtrack the event.

Kicking off the festival will be The King Bees, an authentic five-piece 50s rhythm and blues band that is steeped in blues history.

The festival is set to return for the second year.

Saturday afternoon will see the Salt Market debut of The Big The Bad and The Clumsy, a band that have built up their reputation as one of the North East's premier country outfits, regularly packing out gigs up and down the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad