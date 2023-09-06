Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shoppers are sure to get peri hot under the collar as the selection includes everything from lemon and herb chicken thighs to scorching chicken breast sizzlers for the ultimate fake-away feast.

What’s more, the range will be the first ever launch to trigger a full branded takeover of the fresh meat specials fixtures across Aldi stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi’s NEW Rooster’s Half Chicken Lemon and Herb (£3.99, 900g) is a delicious and zesty dish that features a succulent breast and leg marinated in a delightful blend of lemon, herbs, and spices. Also available in medium heat for those seeking a little bit more of a kick. What’s more, shoppers can save 54% compared to Nando’s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the new products at Aldi

Need to turn up the heat? Aldi has you covered with a purse friendly alternative to the popular Nando’s Butterfly Chicken. The NEW Chicken Breast Sizzlers (£3.69, 400g) come with a sizzling Hot Peri-Peri sauce. Also available in lemon & herb for those with more timid taste buds.

Or sink your teeth into Aldi’s NEW Rooster’s Thigh Fillets Medium Peri Peri (£3.29, 360g). A delectable combination of tender, juicy chicken thigh served with a signature spice blend, packing just the right amount of heat to tickle your taste buds. Also available in Lemon & Herb.

If you’re feeling brave, walk into the wing of fire with the Wing Roulette (£4.99, 1.1kg), a lucky dip of marinated chicken wings with spice levels that vary from mild to insanity. Put those taste buds to the test and see if you can handle the heat!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pair your choice of chicken with a whole host of sides inspired by Nando’s classics such as: Spicy Rice (1.99, 300g), Mighty Peas (£1.99, 250g), Corn on the Cob (£1.99, 255g), Peri Peri Seasoned Fries (£1.49, 255g) and Rainbow Slaw (£0.79, 300g).

Rooster’s Thigh Fillets Medium Peri Peri

If that’s not saucy enough, try Aldi’s Peri Peri Mayo (£0.99, 170g) blending peri-peri chili spice and creamy mayonnaise, adding a vibrant and tangy kick to any dish.