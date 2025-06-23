This is going to be a summer fave 🍷

Aldi has launched a boxed version of the viral ‘chicken wine’

The boxed wine is priced at £12.49 for 1.5L

The new wine has been the given the stamp of approval from a wine expert

Aldi has announced the launch of an own-brand boxed wine, which is a dupe for a summer favourite.

The discount supermarket has unveiled its Le Petit Poulet Rosé, which is said to be an affordable alternative to La Vieille Ferme Rosé.

La Vieille Ferme Rosé gained widespread recognition last year, following viral videos from TikTok users. The surge in popularity led to the French wine being given the affectionate nickname of ‘chicken wine’ due to the chicken illustration on its branding.

Popularity of ‘chicken wine’ hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, and now Aldi has joined the hype with the launch of its own-brand version available in a box.

Aldi originally launched Le Petit Poulet Rosé last year, which was available in a bottle. However, the boxed version is a brand-new addition to Aldi stores for summer 2025.

Aldi’s Le Petit Poulet Rosé boxed wine is priced at only £12.49 for 1.5 litres. The new wine joins Aldi’s already extensive boxed wine selection.

Wine expert Sam Caporn said: “Boxed wines have many advantages, it can stay fresh for considerably longer than bottled, there's a price advantage and lastly, boxed wine tastes no different to bottled.”

Le Petit Rosé Boxed Wine launched on Sunday June 22 and is available in-store to purchase.

