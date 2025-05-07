Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular artisan bakery in Bedlington is expanding to Morpeth just a year after opening its doors.

Adam’s Bakehouse opened on Front Street West in Bedlington in May 2024 and has quickly become a go-to spot for freshly baked sourdough, pastries and coffee.

After successfully trading from a pop-up stall at Morpeth’s Sanderson Arcade alongside the main shop, the owners have decided to open a second permanent location in the market town on Newgate Street – set to launch May 17.

Adam Gladwin runs the business alongside his wife, Rebecca. After experience as a chef in Michelin star kitchens, Adam found a gap in the market for an artisan bakery in Northumberland.

Adam's Bakehouse.

He said: “Me and my wife are dead proud of where it is already after a year, and we have visions of where we want it to go. All the staff work so hard to bring a really nice product to Northumberland. We just want to push on and keep going because the sky is the limit really.”

Explaining the decision to expand to Morpeth, Adam added: "What we always wanted to do was to have the Bedlington bakery as a hub but have little neighbourhood bakeries dotted all over Northumberland, so heading into Alnwick and Hexham too.

“So eventually everything would be made fresh in Bedlington every morning and delivered out to the shops.

“We have been doing the market in Sanderson Arcade for the past six months and the response has been amazing, with people just wanting fresh bread and pastries. So that is the plan, and Morpeth is kind of the next little step in that.”