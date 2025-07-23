A celebration of Northumbrian food and culture is being held at Ad Gefrin in Wooler.

The museum and whisky distillery is marking the Anglo-Saxon season of Lammas (harvest) with The Gaderung.

The event on Sunday, August 3 is being co-curated by Ad Gefrin and Local Heroes in partnership with Visit Northumberland.

Local Heroes is a regional storytelling platform that through live events, film, podcasts, documentaries and products, shine a light on the people, places and stories that define, inspire and connect communities.

An artisan market will be held at Ad Gefrin.

The aim is to bring together local farmers, makers, bakers, chefs, creatives, musicians, storytellers and communities for a modern-day harvest festival.

Chris Jewitt, co-founder of Local Heroes, said: “This event is a powerful expression of everything we stand for – celebrating local people, produce, and pride of place.

"Northumberland has such a rich story to tell, and The Gaderung is our way of honouring that heritage while building a bold vision for the future. It’s more than a festival – it’s the start of something truly special for the region.”

Andrew Fox, chairman of Visit Northumberland added: “We’re incredibly proud to support this innovative event, which not only celebrates Northumberland’s rich culinary heritage but also encourages visitors to stay longer and experience more of what our unique county has to offer.

"With ‘Food and Drink’ accounting for 45.9% of total economic impact and employing over 5,000 people, it’s clear this sector plays a significant growth role for our visitor economy.

"This initiative is a powerful step forward in driving sustainable growth and raising the profile of Northumberland on the national food tourism map.”

The Gaderung offers visitors a free artisan market in the grounds of Ad Gefrin.

Terry Laybourne, chef/proprietor of 21 Hospitality Group, will be representing his restaurant Saltwater Fish Company showcasing Lindisfarne Oysters.

Northumberland-based Copper Ricebox will also bring their signature Asian inspired street food.

Local musicians, artists and storytellers include folk singer Ruby Kelly, Newcastle duo Smith & Liddle and Coled Lore, Hannah Graham and Jimi Dingwall.

The Gaderung draws to a close with an evening invite-only celebratory feast in Ad Gefrin’s Bēodern bistro.

Ad Gefrin will also mark the Festival of Archaeology on August 1-2 which includes an encampment at the ancient royal site of Yeavering and a programme of hands-on heritage experiences.