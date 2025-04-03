Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are exciting times for Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery in Wooler.

The £16m attraction recently picked up best new tourism business of the year at the North East England Tourism Awards, while its first single malt is due to be launched later this year.

It recently marked its second anniversary with the launch of an evening dining service and new a la carte menu.

Bēodern, which takes its name from the Old English term for ‘Dining Hall’, brings a new dimension to Ad Gefrin’s culinary offer.

Bēodern head chef Olivier Borja.

At the helm is head chef Olivier Borja who has over 30 years of experience in fine dining. His career includes work in Michelin-starred restaurants across France, Mexico City and, most recently, at Roxburghe Hotel, near Kelso.

A commitment to supporting Northumberland’s farmers and artisans lies at the heart of Bēodern. Sourcing the finest ingredients, Ad Gefrin proudly collaborates with a selection of local suppliers such as Particularly Good Potatoes from Turvelaws Farm; Bread and Roses, an artisan bakery in Alnwick; and Doddington Dairy, renowned for their award-winning cheeses and traditionally crafted ice creams.

Its own spirits take centre stage in the drinks offer, alongside local suppliers including Marlish Water, Cheviot Brewery and Alnwick Brewery – I thought its zero alcohol beer was excellent.

Bistro visitors will be familiar with the classy yet comfortable interior design but the ambience is taken up a notch under the lights for evening dining.

Diners at Bēodern.

Diners can look forward to dishes such as homemade game terrine with fig chutney, pickled beetroot with sourdough bread; asparagus tempura with sweet chilli pepper; mackerel escabeche with saffron mayonnaise, sourdough bread and compressed cucumber; or Lindisfarne Oysters to start.

We opted for the delicious game terrine board (£23.50) which, in truth, is a shareable dish and the mackerel (£11) which was very tasty and beautifully plated.

We wondered if we had left sufficient space for the main course but there’s always room when it’s this good.

Mains feature duck breast with fondant potatoes, pickled blackberries, celeriac and apple purée; bacon crumble-coated cod with aubergine, preserved tomato, garlic and fresh herb mayonnaise; slow cooked ox cheek with wholegrain mustard mash and charred leek; chicken supreme with crushed sweet potato and toasted pine nuts; and roasted red beetroot with textures of chickpea, Tahini dressing and red vein sorrel.

Duck Breast.

I chose the duck (£24) which was tender and tasty. A special mention for the jus which was stunning.

My wife considered the cod but opted for the chicken (£19.50) on a staff recommendation. She had been a little deterred by the mention of ‘supreme’ and any negative connotations that may have but was happy with her choice and was particularly pleased that the vegetables weren’t overcooked.

Each main course includes a suggested wine pairing and the white from Domain de Pellehaut Blanc in the Gascony region of southern France was an excellent accompaniment to the chicken.

Desserts include Madagascan vanilla and Tácnbora Whisky crème brûlée and a seasonal fruit crumble with Tácnbora Whisky crème anglaise. Both were great!

Chicken Supreme.

Bēodern is a welcome addition to the north Northumberland food scene and well worth considering for that special occasion.

Dinner is served from Thursday to Saturday, alongside lunch offered seven days a week.