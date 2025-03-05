Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Distillery in Wooler is building on the success of its bistro.

Its dining experience is evolving with the arrival of Bēodern, which will start evening dining on March 21 – its second anniversary - with a new a la carte menu.

Eileen Ferguson, co-founder of Ad Gefrin, said: “From the very beginning, our vision for Ad Gefrin has been to create a place where people can come together, celebrate, and share moments that matter.

"The success of our bistro over the past two years has shown us the appetite for something more, something that truly reflects the abundance and richness of our region.

"With Bēodern, we are delighted to take the next step in our journey, offering a space that is both welcoming and refined, where guests can savour the best of Northumbrian produce, crafted with care and creativity.”

Taking its name from the Old English term for ‘Dining Hall’, Bēodern (pronounced Bay-od-urn), brings a new dimension to Ad Gefrin’s culinary offer.

Dinner will now be served from Thursday to Saturday, alongside lunch offered seven days a week, with Sunday lunch remaining a firm highlight.

At the helm is head chef Olivier Borja who has over 30 years of experience in fine dining. His career includes work in Michelin-starred restaurants across France, Mexico City and, most recently, at Roxburghe Hotel, near Kelso.

Ad Gefrin collaborates with local suppliers such as Particularly Good Potatoes from Wooler; Bread and Roses, an artisan bakery in Alnwick; and Doddington Dairy.

Its own spirits take centre stage in the drinks offer, alongside local suppliers including Marlish Water, Alnwick Brewery, and Cheviot Brewery.