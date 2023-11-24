News you can trust since 1854
Ad Gefrin distillery in Wooler launches two new spirits

Ad Gefrin, the Wooler distillery, has introduced two new additions to its premium spirits collection.
By Ian Smith
Published 24th Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Flýte Whisky Cream Liqueur and Tácnbora Islay Cask Limited Edition Whisky join a lineup which already includes Tácnbora whisky and Thirlings Dry Gin.

The £16m visitor attraction, which includes an Anglo-Saxon museum, opened in March.

Flýte Whisky Cream Liqueur, derived from Tácnbora whisky as its base, is combined with rich double cream for a perfectly balanced fusion of smoothness and sophistication.

Flýte Whisky Cream Liqueur.
Flýte Whisky Cream Liqueur.

Infused with delicate scents of vanilla and nuanced notes of cacao, toffee, and salted caramel, Flýte is said to capture the essence of Yuletide.

Named after the old English verb ‘flytan’, representing a ritual poetic exchange of boasts, Flýte Whisky Cream Liqueur pays homage to the Anglo-Saxon tradition of celebrating victories in grand feasting halls.

Tácnbora Islay Cask Limited Edition is a meticulously crafted small-batch whisky that elevates the brand's inaugural Tácnbora release. Building on the ethos of unity, this expression harmoniously blends Scottish and Irish whiskies, maturing in Islay casks to create a truly distinctive English whisky.

Aged for five months, Tácnbora Islay Cask offers a smokier and more peated finish, enhancing the original vanilla, honey, and dried fruit notes with subtle hints of smoke, chocolate, and spice.

Tácnbora Islay Cask Limited Edition.
Tácnbora Islay Cask Limited Edition.

Both spirits are now available to purchase online at www.adgefrin.co.uk and in person at the distillery.

Flýte Whisky Cream Liqueur - RRP £21, 700ml, 21% ABV

Tácnbora Islay Cask Limited Edition - RRP £55, 700ml, 56.7% ABV

Drinkers will have to wait a little longer for Ad Gefrin’s single malt whisky which will mature from 2025 onwards.

