Ad Gefrin distillery in Wooler announces exclusive release of new finish whisky casks
The new cask finishes are: Ex-Sauternes, priced £6,000; Ex-Amarone, priced £5,750; Ex-Cognac, priced £5,500. All are 225 litre Barrique.
Each purchase is filled with the much-anticipated Ad Gefrin single malt which has been ageing on-site since distilling began in 2022.
Ben Murphy, director of distillery at Ad Gefrin, said: “With our continued offer of small amounts of Bourbon and Sherry casks, we have sourced several interesting casks that we are able to present in even more limited quantities. Casks that, I feel, complement our New Make Spirit but also bring something a bit different.”
The latest offer will be exclusively available for ‘Corenkyn’ founding members to purchase from August 2.
All casks will remain on-site, maturing over 10 years.
Cask owners are welcome to annual visits to view their cask and engage with the Ad Gefrin distillers.
Interested parties should email [email protected] using ‘Cask Purchase’ in the subject line.
