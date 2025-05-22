A taste of what's to come at the new Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick

As anticipation builds for the grand opening of the Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick, attention is turning to what promises to be an exciting new culinary destination.

At the heart of the hotel’s offering from the end of May will be its flagship restaurant, Motte & Bailey, led by executive head chef Paul Blakey - known for bringing flavour, flair, and finesse to every plate.

“I want guests to feel like they’ve had a proper meal - generous, satisfying, and elegant without being intimidating,” says Paul. “It’s about comfort and craft in equal measure.”

From indulgent breakfasts and leisurely brunches to refined dinners and elegant afternoon teas, the Bailiffgate’s food offering is designed to be a journey through Northumberland’s seasons and landscapes.

Breakfast at Bailiffgate sets the tone for the day with a menu that combines hearty classics and inventive twists.

The full ‘Bailiffgate’ includes smoked back bacon, pork and leek sausage, and homemade baked beans, while lighter options such as Turkish eggs with dukkha and chilli oil or Craster kipper hash offer variety and regional flavour.

Lunch brings a relaxed charm, with dishes ranging from a smoked bacon ciabatta with caramelised plum tomatoes and English brie, to moules frites with a choice of sauces.

Smoked salmon from Robson’s of Craster, Alnwick rum, and wildflower honey feature across dishes that span from the hearty to the haute.

A standout starter includes pan-seared scallops served with curried brown shrimp, onion bhaji, and lime yoghurt - a fusion of British produce and global inspiration.

Signature mains include a roast rack of new season lamb with shoulder curry and a cumin-spiced gratin, and seared black bream paired with beetroot purée and kohlrabi salad.

For those craving comfort with a twist, the Bailiffgate Burger layers bacon jam, cheese, pickles, and pastrami on a beer sourdough bun.

And then there are the desserts: rich Valrhona chocolate domes, passion fruit tortes, and a “strawberries and cream” creation that reinvents the British classic with ganache, crémeux, and jelly.

“It’s about showcasing the quality of what we have here,” Paul explains. “If a diner leaves the table remembering how good the local kipper hash or the lamb shoulder was, then we’ve done our job.”

Afternoon tea at Bailiffgate promises to be among the finest in Northumberland. Served in the tranquil Garden Room or on the courtyard terrace, it includes savouries such as pork and caramelised onion sausage rolls and dainty finger sandwiches alongside patisserie-level sweets crafted by the hotel’s in-house pastry chef.

Guests can expect salted caramel choux, raspberry and pistachio macarons, and warm scones served with homemade Bailiffgate jam and clotted cream.

The hotel is also proud to cater to a variety of dietary preferences, with a thoughtfully crafted vegan menu that doesn’t compromise on creativity or taste. Highlights include wild mushroom and truffle potato tart with sesame and enoki, spicy tofu with roast garlic and tempura tenderstem broccoli, and a decadent chocolate and clementine torte with red berry sorbet.

“It’s important that every guest feels considered,” says Paul. “Our vegan dishes are just as layered and satisfying as anything else on the menu.”

For those seeking something more intimate, the hotel offers exclusive private dining experiences. The beautifully appointed Mrs Bowmaker’s Room, named after the school’s formidable first headmistress, seats up to 10 guests, while larger groups of up to 25 can book a private section of the Motte & Bailey restaurant. Events can be tailored with bespoke menus and wine pairings, ideal for celebrations, board dinners, or special gatherings.

Paul brings over 30 years of experience to Bailiffgate, having held senior roles at some of the region’s top venues as well as award-winning kitchens across the UK and Channel Islands. He was head chef at Doxford Hall, Linden Hall, and Matfen Hall, achieving and maintaining two AA Rosettes at each.

Beyond the plate, Paul is committed to making the Bailiffgate kitchen a home for the next generation of North East culinary talent.

“We’re not just building a team, we’re building futures,” he says. “We want to offer young chefs a proper wage, proper training, and the kind of experience that lets them go anywhere from here.”

Bookings are now open: www.bailiffgatehotel.com