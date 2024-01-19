News you can trust since 1854
A selection of highly-rated on Google restaurants and cafes in Northumberland that sell affordable grub

Many of us tighten our belts in January after spending money on Christmas presents and New Year parties, but there are plenty of options where you don’t have to spend a lot of cash to enjoy a meal out with friends or family.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Jan 2024, 17:42 GMT

This week, we are highlighting some of the more affordable places to eat in Northumberland according to Google’s ‘Price’ category that all have high Google ratings.

Take a look at the list below if you feel ready to head out for a meal again.

A 4.7-star Google rating, with 380 reviews.

1. The Old Bakehouse Tearooms, Morpeth

A 4.7-star Google rating, with 380 reviews. Photo: Google

A 4.6-star Google rating, with 321 reviews.

2. Panuccis, Cramlington

A 4.6-star Google rating, with 321 reviews. Photo: Google

A 4.7 star Google rating, with 190 reviews.

3. The Chantry Tearooms, Morpeth

A 4.7 star Google rating, with 190 reviews. Photo: Contributed

A 4.7-star Google rating, with 305 reviews.

4. Rising Cafe, Hexham

A 4.7-star Google rating, with 305 reviews. Photo: Google

