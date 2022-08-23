Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New ratings have been awarded to 15 Northumberland establishments.

A second takeaway has also been awarded just two stars, which means some improvement is necessary.

The FSA visits restaurants across the country to judge their cleanliness and good management. Many succeed with flying colours, but others are told they need to make major improvements or risk being shut down.

A takeaway has been handed a one-star rating for hygiene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the hygiene is very good and the company fully complies with the law, five is the high end and the highest score it can get. A rating of one means major improvements are necessary.

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Doppio's Coffee House at 52 Waterloo Road, Blyth, checked on August 5;

• Rated 5: Jeanette's Duck Pond Cafe at Ellington, checked on August 5;

• Rated 5: Surjans Fish & Chips Restaurant & Takeaway at 42 Waterloo Road, Blyth, checked on August 5;

• Rated 5: Corner House at 31 Church Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, checked on August 3;

• Rated 5: Riverside Cafe at 7 Main Street, Tweedmouth, checked on August 3;

• Rated 5: Hollybush Nursery at Hexham, checked on August 2.

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Hartford Road, Bedlington, checked on August 8;

• Rated 5: Queens Arms Hotel at Main Street, Acomb, checked on August 4;

• Rated 5: The Waterloo Pub at 17 Bondicar Terrace, Blyth, checked on August 4

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Euro Pizza at 15a Queen Street, Amble, checked on August 9;

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 40 Waterloo Road, Blyth, checked on August 5;

• Rated 5: China Food at 3a Storey Crescent, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, checked on August 4;

• Rated 5: Taste of China at 8-10 Parsons Street, Blyth, checked on August 4;

• Rated 2: Big Mamma's at 4 Palace Road, Bedlington, checked on July 13;