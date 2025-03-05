A couple have made the move to Holy Island for the ultimate lifestyle change – as they become a manager and chef duo at a popular cafe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrea and Sebastian Hill, along with their daughter Elodie and dog Simba, have begun their new roles at Pilgrims Coffee House and Roastery.

Bringing years of hospitality experience from all over the world, the husband and wife met in France working at the same hotel, before running a ski chalet company together in the Alps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea is from Newcastle and decided to make the move back to the North East where she was manager of Riley’s Fish Shop in Tynemouth, before discovering Pilgrims when using them as their coffee suppliers.

Pilgrims Coffee House and Roastery's new chef, Seb and general manager, Andrea.

She said: “Coming to Pilgrims is almost like one of those serendipitous moments where all things align. For us it's been a struggle to find the work and family lifestyle balance, especially as a chef and manager couple in the UK.

"Pilgrims appeals to us almost even more than that of life on the Island due to the high standards of quality alongside their ethos that encapsulates family, environmental impact and always striving to be better.”

Andrea added: "It takes a special place for us to feel at home after being fortunate to have lived in some of the most beautiful places and the island certainly doesn't disappoint. Our daughter is settling into school and we feel incredibly grateful for the rare opportunity to join this wonderful community.”

If you also fancy a slower pace of life on the beautiful Holy Island, Pilgrims are currently hiring for another helping hand.