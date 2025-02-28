8 of the best places in Northumberland to enjoy Shrove Tuesday pancakes without the mess

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 28th Feb 2025, 13:51 BST
Celebrate Shrove Tuesday without the mess and washing up by trying one of these highly Google rated pancake spots in Northumberland.

Here are the 8 of the best places in the county that are flipping up pancakes this Shrove Tuesday (February 4) – and onwards.

There are plenty of Northumberland restaurants and cafes serving up delicious pancakes.

1. Pancakes

Cafe Vault in Morpeth serve stacks of buttermilk pancakes. Choose from sweet or savoury, with the Oreo or Biscoff specials, or the Vault Stack - which is essentially a full English drizzled in maple syrup.

2. Cafe Vault (Morpeth)

Nelsons at the Park serve a variety of breakfast pancakes, with toppings such as yoghurt, fruit, Biscoff and bacon.

3. Nelsons at the Park (Morpeth)

Micahs Tearooms serve USA-style pancakes. Choose from either maple and bacon, or banana and Hershleys chocolate.

4. Micahs Tearooms (Morpeth)

