8 of the best places in Northumberland to enjoy Shrove Tuesday pancakes without the mess

Here are the 8 of the best places in the county that are flipping up pancakes this Shrove Tuesday (February 4) – and onwards.
1. Pancakes
There are plenty of Northumberland restaurants and cafes serving up delicious pancakes. Photo: pixabay
2. Cafe Vault (Morpeth)
Cafe Vault in Morpeth serve stacks of buttermilk pancakes. Choose from sweet or savoury, with the Oreo or Biscoff specials, or the Vault Stack - which is essentially a full English drizzled in maple syrup. Photo: Google
3. Nelsons at the Park (Morpeth)
Nelsons at the Park serve a variety of breakfast pancakes, with toppings such as yoghurt, fruit, Biscoff and bacon. Photo: google
4. Micahs Tearooms (Morpeth)
Micahs Tearooms serve USA-style pancakes. Choose from either maple and bacon, or banana and Hershleys chocolate. Photo: google
