63 restaurants with a 5-star food hygiene rating in north Northumberland coastal villages

Inspections are carried out by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the x businesses in north Northumberland coastal villages with 5-star ratings.

Note: Berwick and Amble were excluded from this list to the number of restaurants in those towns.

1. Bamburgh Castle Inn Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 2nd December 2019.

2. Beadnell Towers Beadnell Towers was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 11th September 2019.

3. Bertram's Bertram's in Warkworth was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 3rd October 2017.

4. Blink Bonny Blink Bonny at Christon Bank was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 21st January 2019.