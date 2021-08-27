Five-star food hygiene ratings.

63 restaurants with a 5-star food hygiene rating in north Northumberland coastal villages

Food hygiene ratings were introduced to give consumers clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 27th August 2021, 4:17 pm

Inspections are carried out by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the x businesses in north Northumberland coastal villages with 5-star ratings.

Note: Berwick and Amble were excluded from this list to the number of restaurants in those towns.

1. Bamburgh Castle Inn

Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 2nd December 2019.

2. Beadnell Towers

Beadnell Towers was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 11th September 2019.

3. Bertram's

Bertram's in Warkworth was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 3rd October 2017.

4. Blink Bonny

Blink Bonny at Christon Bank was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 21st January 2019.

