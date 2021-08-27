63 restaurants with a 5-star food hygiene rating in north Northumberland coastal villages

Inspections are carried out by the local authority.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Here are the x businesses in north Northumberland coastal villages with 5-star ratings.
Note: Berwick and Amble were excluded from this list to the number of restaurants in those towns.
1. Bamburgh Castle Inn
Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 2nd December 2019.
Photo: supplied
2. Beadnell Towers
Beadnell Towers was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 11th September 2019.
Photo: supplied
3. Bertram's
Bertram's in Warkworth was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 3rd October 2017.
Photo: JW
4. Blink Bonny
Blink Bonny at Christon Bank was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 21st January 2019.
Photo: Google