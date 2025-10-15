A 50s themed cafe has launched in Berwick, serving up coffee, cakes and vintage antiques in memory of a much-loved man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuppa Curiosities opened its doors on Marygate on October 15. The unique business is owned by Allison Kennerley and being run with the help of her friend, Tracey and her daughter Elishia.

The venue was originally planned to be a tapas bar, ran by Allison and her husband Paul who recently married. However, Paul sadly passed away before he could see the restaurant open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul also owned Unique Antiques in Berwick where he sold a lot of his own hand-made items – and so as a way to honour Paul’s memory, Allison has now redefined the business to incorporate his creations.

Cuppa Curiosities has opened in Berwick.

Staff member and friend, Tracey Black said: “Paul was a big character and everyone in Berwick loved him. He grew up in Spain so he decided he wanted to make a little Spanish tapas bar with live music. He got this property and gutted it out and made it beautiful.

"When he died, Allison had all his antiques in the garage so we thought, why not put them back out to celebrate and honour Paul?

“The place been ready for a year and a half to trade but Allison just hasn’t had the heart to do it. We have all been rallying around to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as selling antiques, the venue has been transformed into a vintage-themed cafe with 50s music and uniforms.

Tracey added: “We thought about what Paul would want and he would definitely want something different, he wouldn’t want everyone looking the same as everywhere else.”