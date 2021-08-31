Inspections are carried out by the local authority.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Here are 45 cafes and restaurants in Berwick with a 5-star rating.
1. Alachi
Alachi Indian Cuisine on Hide Hill was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 15th August 2018.
Photo: Google
2. Atelier
Atelier on Bridge Street was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 6th December 2018.
Photo: Google
3. Audela
Audela on Bridge Street was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 29th November 2017.
Photo: Google
4. Berlino (Corvi)
Berlino (Corvi) on West Street was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 24th September 2018.
Photo: Google