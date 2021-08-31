Food hygiene ratings.

45 cafes and restaurants in Berwick with a 5-star food hygiene rating

Food hygiene ratings were introduced to give consumers clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:00 pm

Inspections are carried out by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are 45 cafes and restaurants in Berwick with a 5-star rating.

1. Alachi

Alachi Indian Cuisine on Hide Hill was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 15th August 2018.

2. Atelier

Atelier on Bridge Street was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 6th December 2018.

3. Audela

Audela on Bridge Street was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 29th November 2017.

4. Berlino (Corvi)

Berlino (Corvi) on West Street was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Northumberland County Council on 24th September 2018.

