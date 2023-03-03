Which is why the Food Standards Agency awards every place which sells food a hygiene rating.

They range from zero to five, five being the best. Here is a round-up of the latest ratings issued to establishments across Northumberland:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens:

Food hygiene ratings have been issued to 36 Northumberland establishments.

• Rated 5: The Village Tea Rooms at 58 Northumberland Street, Alnmouth; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Thistle do Nicely at 8 Walkergate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on February 14;

• Rated 5: Hepscott Park Garden Cafe at Hepscott Park, Stannington; rated on February 13;

• Rated 5: Bay Leaf at Front Street, Klondyke, Cramlington; rated on February 9;

• Rated 5: Blyth Town Football Club at South Newsham Road, Blyth; rated on February 7;

• Rated 1: Deli Express at 1 College Place, Ashington; rated on January 25;

• Rated 5: The Crescent Cafe at 2-3 Avenue Crescent, Seaton Delaval; rated on February 14;

• Rated 5: Taopix at Meadowfield, Ponteland; rated on February 13;

• Rated 5: Il Piccolo at Corbridge at St Helens Street, Corbridge; rated on February 9;

• Rated 5: Kirkharle Coffee House at Kirkharle Courtyard, Kirkharle; rated on February 9;

• Rated 5: Lowry's at the Chandlery at Quayside, Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on February 1;

• Rated 5: Carnaby's at C47 North Charlton To Brownieside, Brownieside; rated on February 22,

• Rated 5: Vallum Weddings & Events at Vallum Farm, East Wallhouses; rated on February 17;

• Rated 5: Haltwhistle Leisure Centre at Woodhead Lane, Haltwhistle; rated on February 16;

• Rated 5: Number 19 at Close House Estate, Heddon-On-The-Wall; rated on February 16;

• Rated 5: Refectory Cafe at Beaumont Street, Hexham; rated on February 16;

• Rated 5: The Rising Cafe at Beaumont Street, Hexham; rated on February 16;

• Rated 5: Tomahawk Steakhouses (Newcastle) Ltd at Higham Dykes, Milbourne; rated on February 16;

• Rated 5: Tynedale Golf Club at Tyne Green Road, Hexham; rated on February 16;

• Rated 5: The Northern Angels at 7-9 Market Place, Alnwick; rated on February 14;

• Rated 5: The Olive Tree at 10 Bowes Street, Blyth; rated on February 14;

Pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: White Swan at Main Road, Ovingham; rated on February 16;

• Rated 5: Horse Shoes Inn at Rennington Village, Rennington; rated on February 15;

• Rated 5: Red Lion Inn at Milfield; rated on February 15;

• Rated 5: Old Ash Dene at Rotary Parkway, Wansbeck Business Park, Ashington; rated on February 13;

• Rated 5: The Masons Arms at Woodbine Street, Amble; rated on February 13;

• Rated 5: The Crazy Horse Saloon at Felmoor Park, Felton; rated on February 7;

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Marygate, Holy Island; rated on February 13.

• Rated 2: The White Swan Inn, at Warenford; rated on January 20.

Plus 7 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Crumbs at 6 Bridge Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on February 14;

• Rated 5: Hungry Hut at Bassington Lane, Cramlington; rated on February 9;

• Rated 5: Star Pizza at Percy Road, Shilbottle; rated on January 26;

• Rated 3: Tandoori House at 28 Union Street, Blyth; rated on January 25;

• Rated 5: Berlino (Corvi) at 33-35 West Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on February 1;

• Rated 5: Big Poppa's at 86b North Seaton Road, Ashington; rated on December 6;