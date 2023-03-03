36 places which serve food in Northumberland are issued with new hygiene ratings - and a cafe has scored just one star
If you regularly eat out, it’s good to know that the venue’s kitchen has been declared clean and hygienic by inspectors.
Which is why the Food Standards Agency awards every place which sells food a hygiene rating.
They range from zero to five, five being the best. Here is a round-up of the latest ratings issued to establishments across Northumberland:
Restaurants, cafes and canteens:
• Rated 5: The Village Tea Rooms at 58 Northumberland Street, Alnmouth; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Thistle do Nicely at 8 Walkergate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on February 14;
• Rated 5: Hepscott Park Garden Cafe at Hepscott Park, Stannington; rated on February 13;
• Rated 5: Bay Leaf at Front Street, Klondyke, Cramlington; rated on February 9;
• Rated 5: Blyth Town Football Club at South Newsham Road, Blyth; rated on February 7;
• Rated 1: Deli Express at 1 College Place, Ashington; rated on January 25;
• Rated 5: The Crescent Cafe at 2-3 Avenue Crescent, Seaton Delaval; rated on February 14;
• Rated 5: Taopix at Meadowfield, Ponteland; rated on February 13;
• Rated 5: Il Piccolo at Corbridge at St Helens Street, Corbridge; rated on February 9;
• Rated 5: Kirkharle Coffee House at Kirkharle Courtyard, Kirkharle; rated on February 9;
• Rated 5: Lowry's at the Chandlery at Quayside, Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on February 1;
• Rated 5: Carnaby's at C47 North Charlton To Brownieside, Brownieside; rated on February 22,
• Rated 5: Vallum Weddings & Events at Vallum Farm, East Wallhouses; rated on February 17;
• Rated 5: Haltwhistle Leisure Centre at Woodhead Lane, Haltwhistle; rated on February 16;
• Rated 5: Number 19 at Close House Estate, Heddon-On-The-Wall; rated on February 16;
• Rated 5: Refectory Cafe at Beaumont Street, Hexham; rated on February 16;
• Rated 5: The Rising Cafe at Beaumont Street, Hexham; rated on February 16;
• Rated 5: Tomahawk Steakhouses (Newcastle) Ltd at Higham Dykes, Milbourne; rated on February 16;
• Rated 5: Tynedale Golf Club at Tyne Green Road, Hexham; rated on February 16;
• Rated 5: The Northern Angels at 7-9 Market Place, Alnwick; rated on February 14;
• Rated 5: The Olive Tree at 10 Bowes Street, Blyth; rated on February 14;
Pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: White Swan at Main Road, Ovingham; rated on February 16;
• Rated 5: Horse Shoes Inn at Rennington Village, Rennington; rated on February 15;
• Rated 5: Red Lion Inn at Milfield; rated on February 15;
• Rated 5: Old Ash Dene at Rotary Parkway, Wansbeck Business Park, Ashington; rated on February 13;
• Rated 5: The Masons Arms at Woodbine Street, Amble; rated on February 13;
• Rated 5: The Crazy Horse Saloon at Felmoor Park, Felton; rated on February 7;
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Marygate, Holy Island; rated on February 13.
• Rated 2: The White Swan Inn, at Warenford; rated on January 20.
Plus 7 ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Crumbs at 6 Bridge Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on February 14;
• Rated 5: Hungry Hut at Bassington Lane, Cramlington; rated on February 9;
• Rated 5: Star Pizza at Percy Road, Shilbottle; rated on January 26;
• Rated 3: Tandoori House at 28 Union Street, Blyth; rated on January 25;
• Rated 5: Berlino (Corvi) at 33-35 West Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on February 1;
• Rated 5: Big Poppa's at 86b North Seaton Road, Ashington; rated on December 6;
• Rated 2: Oriental Chef at 81 Front Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, rated on January 23.