And although it is good news for the majority, a fish and chip shop in Berwick has scored just one-out-of-five. However, it is confident that it will regain five stars shortly.

Castlegate Chippy, based at 20 Castlegate, was inspected on March 22 and the low rating means major improvement is necessary.

But the assessment for hygienic food handling was ‘generally satisfactory’ and the main issues highlighted were the condition of facilities and the building and systems in place.

Therefore, a spokesman for Castlegate Chippy said the inspectors told them the works it was planning in the building, such as the flooring, had to be carried out as soon as possible.

He added: “We’ve now done all the work we’ve been asked to do by the (county) council and we are now waiting for someone to come back to see that so we can get the five-star rating again.”

The following restaurants, cafes and canteens, and all been given five-star ratings, the highest grade possible:

- Gallery 45 at 45 Main Street, Felton; rated on April 19;

- Stanton Hall Garden at Stanton; rated on April 19;

- Pillar Box Cafe at Main Street, Haltwhistle; rated on April 18;

- The Lookout at Bridge End, Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on April 18;

- Gianni’s at Market Place, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on April 14;

- Hutchison Catering at Oakwood Way, Ashwood Business Park, Ashington; rated on April 14, and

- Lollo Rosso Italia at 40 Bridge Street, Morpeth; rated on April 14.

The following pubs, bars or nightclubs have also been awarded five stars:

- Newbiggin Masonic Hall at Haven View, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea; rated on April 19;

- Platform One at 16-17 Station Street, Bedlington; rated on April 18;

- The Grapes at 68 Front Street West, Bedlington; rated on April 18;

- New Delaval & Newsham Social Club at Winship Street, Blyth; rated on April 13;

- Newsham Hotel at 5 Carr Street, Blyth; rated on April 13;

- Victory Sports & Social Club at 2 Elliott Street, Blyth; rated on April 12.

The following takeaways have received the highest pass-rate possible for food hygiene:

- Gino's Fish Inn at 200 Plessey Road, Blyth; rated on April 20;

- Jules Sandwich Shop at 508 Plessey Road, Blyth; rated on April 20;

- Golden Harbour at 25 Leazes Street, Amble; rated on April 19;

- Taste of China at 50-52 Queen Street, Amble; rated on April 19;

- Haydon Bridge Fish & Chips at 2 John Martin Street, Haydon Bridge; rated on April 18;

- Riverside Chinese Takeaway at 4 West Market Street, Lynemouth; rated on April 14;

- The Widdy Chippy at Grangemoor Road, Widdrington Station; rated on April 14;

- Fryery at Main Street, Haltwhistle; rated on April 12;

- Morpeth Spice at 29 Grange Road, Stobhill Grange, Morpeth; rated on April 12;

- Mya's Spicery at 31 Grange Road, Stobhill Grange, Morpeth; rated on April 12;

- Yo! To Go! at Alemouth Road, Hexham; rated on April 12;

- Ocean Treasure at 118 Milburn Road, Ashington; rated on March 7;

- Happiness Inn at 29 Croft Road, Blyth; rated on February 20.

And these three takeaways have been given a four-star rating:

- Ozkan's Grill at 77 Castlegate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on March 22;

- Wylam's Garden at 41 Jackson Road, Wylam; rated on March 22;

- Jade Garden Chinese Takeaway at 82 Newbiggin Road, Ashington; rated on February 14.

And one takeaway has scored a three-star rating – Ajwaa Cuisine, at 34 Glebe Road, Bedlington, which was assessed on March 21.