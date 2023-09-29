News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Top cafes for a slice of cake.Top cafes for a slice of cake.
Top cafes for a slice of cake.

28 best Northumberland cafes to visit for some cake if The Great British Bake Off has you fancying a treat

Popular baking competition The Great British Bake Off returned to Channel 4 this week with a whole new line up of contenders.
By Craig Buchan
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST

But just because you like a sweet treat, doesn’t mean you have the skills to make a good job of it yourself.

Worry not, because you are not alone. And there are plenty of fantastic cafes here in Northumberland serving up a range of delicious home bakes.

Here are the top picks for a slice of cake, according to Google reviews.

4.8 rating from 301 reviews on Google.

1. The Running Fox, Felton

4.8 rating from 301 reviews on Google. Photo: The Running Fox

Photo Sales
4.7 rating from 665 reviews on Google.

2. The Running Fox, Longframlington

4.7 rating from 665 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
4.8 rating from 416 reviews on Google.

3. Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery, Alnwick

4.8 rating from 416 reviews on Google. Photo: Paul Larkin

Photo Sales
4.9 rating from 151 reviews on Google.

4. The Origami Cafe, Alnwick

4.9 rating from 151 reviews on Google. Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandChannel 4Google