28 best Northumberland cafes to visit for some cake if The Great British Bake Off has you fancying a treat

Popular baking competition The Great British Bake Off returned to Channel 4 this week with a whole new line up of contenders.

But just because you like a sweet treat, doesn’t mean you have the skills to make a good job of it yourself.

Worry not, because you are not alone. And there are plenty of fantastic cafes here in Northumberland serving up a range of delicious home bakes.

Here are the top picks for a slice of cake, according to Google reviews.

1 . The Running Fox, Felton 4.8 rating from 301 reviews on Google. Photo: The Running Fox Photo Sales

2 . The Running Fox, Longframlington 4.7 rating from 665 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery, Alnwick 4.8 rating from 416 reviews on Google. Photo: Paul Larkin Photo Sales