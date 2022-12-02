The thought of owning your own pub is a pipe dream for many - but it could be a reality.
There is no denying it has been a tough time for the industry, even before the coronavirus shutdown and now the cost of living crisis, but there are still numerous success stories out there.
Here are 21 pubs available now.
1. Plough on the Hill
The Plough on the Hill at West Allerdean, near Berwick, is for sale with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £1.5m.
Photo: National World
2. Links Hotel
The Links Hotel in Seahouses is for sale with Christie & Co for offers over £895,000.
Photo: Google
3. The Salmon Inn
The Salmon Inn at East Ord, near Berwick, is being marketed by Everard Cole Ltd for offers over £500,000.
Photo: Google
4. The Meadow House
The Meadow House in Berwick is being marketed by Everard Cole Ltd for offers in the region of £495,000.
Photo: supplied