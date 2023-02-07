News you can trust since 1854
Italian is one of the most popular dining out options for Brits.

21 of the best Italian restaurants in Northumberland, according to Google ratings

If you need a good excuse to eat pizza, how about the fact it’s National Pizza Day on February 9?

By Charlie Watson
2 hours ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 4:40pm

And according to a recent survey by YouGov, Italian food is actually top of the list when it comes to our favourite cuisine.

With all this in mind, we therefore thought it would be a good idea to find out which are the best Italian restaurants in Northumberland.

Here’s the top 21, according to Google rankings, to enjoy a pizza in this Thursday:

1. Lollo Rosso Italia, Morpeth

A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 1,400 reviews.

2. La Torre Italian Restaurant, Bedlington

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 562 reviews.

3. Panuccis, Cramlington

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 279 reviews.

4. Due Fratelli, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 563 reviews.

