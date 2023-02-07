21 of the best Italian restaurants in Northumberland, according to Google ratings
If you need a good excuse to eat pizza, how about the fact it’s National Pizza Day on February 9?
By Charlie Watson
2 hours ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 4:40pm
And according to a recent survey by YouGov, Italian food is actually top of the list when it comes to our favourite cuisine.
With all this in mind, we therefore thought it would be a good idea to find out which are the best Italian restaurants in Northumberland.
Here’s the top 21, according to Google rankings, to enjoy a pizza in this Thursday:
Page 1 of 6