21 of the best Italian restaurants in Northumberland, according to Google ratings

If you need a good excuse to eat pizza, how about the fact it’s National Pizza Day on February 9?

And according to a recent survey by YouGov, Italian food is actually top of the list when it comes to our favourite cuisine.

With all this in mind, we therefore thought it would be a good idea to find out which are the best Italian restaurants in Northumberland.

Here’s the top 21, according to Google rankings, to enjoy a pizza in this Thursday:

1 . Lollo Rosso Italia, Morpeth A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 1,400 reviews. Photo: Nop Photo Sales

2 . La Torre Italian Restaurant, Bedlington A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 562 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Panuccis, Cramlington A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 279 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Due Fratelli, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 563 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales