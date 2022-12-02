When you’re out Christmas shopping, what better way to refuel than a grab a coffee at one of Northumberland’s best cafes?

This Christmas, people are being urged more than every to shop local and buy gifts in our high street stores.

And while out and about getting gifts for Christmas, what better way to refuel than to grab a coffee, cake or lunch from a nearby cafe?

To save you wandering the streets to find out where’s best to go, we’ve put together a list of the best 21, taken from Google rankings:

1. Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery, Rock A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 362 reviews. Photo: Paul Larkin Photo Sales

2. The Origami Cafe and Gift Shop, Alnwick A 4.9-star ranking according to Google, with 130 reviews. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Cafe Des Amis, Morpeth A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 135 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The Running Fox, Felton A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 198 reviews. Photo: supplied Photo Sales