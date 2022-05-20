21 best places for breakfast in Northumberland, according to TripAdvisor reviewers

As the name suggests, it breaks overnight fasting (assuming you managed to get some sleep). It replenishes your glucose levels which then boosts your energy and alertness and sets you up for whatever the day has to throw at you. There are a myriad of Northumberland cafes, restaurants and bars that serve breakfast, be it hearty or healthy. Here are the top 21 according to reviewers on TripAdvisor.
1. Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery, Rock
TripAdvisor rating: 5/5. The Rocking Horse Cafe opened in 2017 and promotes the use of local produce in the cafe and the stocking of local crafts in the small shop. One reviewer said: “Best breakfast in Northumberland.” Pictured is the garden at the Rocking Horse Cafe. Tel: 01665 579041
Photo: Paul Larkin
2. Riverside Cafe, Tweedmouth
TripAdvisor rating: 5/5. A recent reviewer said: 'The service was fantastic and the food was high quality despite the low price. Having haggis on the menu as an additional item for breakfast was a bonus too!' Tel: 07732 406890
Photo: Google
3. Running Fox, Shilbottle
TripAdvisor rating: 5/5. A recent reviewer wrote: "All I can say if the 'full English' is anything to go by then the 'afternoon tea' must be bloody incredible!" Tel: 01665 660721
Photo: JPI Media
4. Bertram's, Warkworth
TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5. Cafe and bed and breakfast serving excellent quality locally sourced Northumbrian produce. A recent reviewer said: "A lovely courtyard and dog friendly which we wanted. Both had the Full English which was excellent and their coffee is lovely. Lovely friendly people , highly recommend." Tel: 01665 798070
Photo: JW