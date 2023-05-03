It has been a difficult few years for small businesses, not least in Northumberland.

Many were not able to survive successive lockdowns, and the cost of living crisis has also seen many experience a downturn in trade.

However, the tide seems to be finally turning and many new small firms have opened since the start of the year.

Reshma Begum, North East development manager at the Federation of Small Businesses said: “There’s no doubt that small firms in our region are up against it. Many are stuck in onerous energy contracts, signed at a time last year when electricity and gas prices were far higher than they are now, and we’d like to see energy companies recognise this and extend some kind of relief to small business customers who are paying well over the odds.

“Prices of many other things businesses can’t do without, from food to building materials to insurance, have also risen sharply, as have labour costs. It’s been really hard for small businesses who have cut their own costs as far as they can and whose options are now limited. They’re doing their best not to raise their own prices but there’s only so much they can absorb.

“Small firms are the bedrock of our economy in the North East, enriching our high streets and villages, and providing employment to many thousands of people. These are tough times for independent firms – so we’d urge everyone to ‘think small’ where possible, as every pound spent in a local shop or with a local business will make a huge difference, now more than ever.”

To support our small local business we have put together a list of 20 which have opened this year and are worth a visit.

To be added to the list, contact [email protected]

1 . The Courtyard Coffee Shop, Beadnell The Beadnell coffee shop, managed by mum and daughter duo, opened in January. They sell breakfast, lunch, homemade cakes and a selection of drinks. The food spot is located between Beadnell Hall and Beadnell Caravan Site. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Northern Angels coffee shop, Alnwick The Northern Angels, in Alnwick, opened a coffee shop at the end of January. Like the clothing shop, staff have kept things as local as possible, selling Pilgrims Coffee from Lindisfarne, Bari Tea from Amble and tray bakes from local baker This Little Farmer went to the Market. The coffee shop can be found in Alnwick Market Place. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Hummingbird, Amble Hummingbird, a cocktail bar in Amble, opened its doors in March. Owners, Chris and Becca Green, are serving a selection of 20 cocktails, each with a different meaning. On top of this, Hummingbird offers a selection of sharing platters, including cheese boards, charcuterie boards and a Northumberland sharing platter, consisting entirely of local produce. The bar is located on Coquet Street. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Frankie and Twinkles Pet Suppliers, Seahouses The pet shop, which was located in Belford Industrial Estate for 18 months, recently reopened on Seahouses Main Street. Owners Ruth and Malcolm Riley are hoping that the move gives them a higher footfall. The shop has continued its loyalty cards to keep things as affordable as possible. Photo: Frankie and Twinkles Photo Sales