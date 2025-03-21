20 must visit spots in Tynemouth: as featured in The Sunday Times’ best places to live

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:14 BST
Tynemouth has been named by The Sunday Times as one of the best places to live in the UK and it’s obvious why.

From quirky independent boutiques, to sophisticated wine bars and sea-front cafes, here are 20 of the absolute best places to visit that make the coastal village so special – not to mention the weekend Metro station market!

Enjoy coffee and street food over looking the coast and a stretch of golden sands at family-run Crusoe's on Longsands Beach. (Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh)

1. Crusoe's

Enjoy coffee and street food over looking the coast and a stretch of golden sands at family-run Crusoe's on Longsands Beach. (Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh) Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh

A visit to the creative and vibrant gift and clothing shop, Razzberry Bazaar is not to be missed when visiting the coast. (Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh)

2. Razzberry Bazaar

A visit to the creative and vibrant gift and clothing shop, Razzberry Bazaar is not to be missed when visiting the coast. (Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh) Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh

Juice and smoothie bar, Priory Press are famous for their delicious acai bowls - if you fancy a healthier alternative to the chippy. (Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh)

3. Priory Press

Juice and smoothie bar, Priory Press are famous for their delicious acai bowls - if you fancy a healthier alternative to the chippy. (Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh) Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh

A delicious independent coffee and homemade doughnut shop. (Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh)

4. Deep North

A delicious independent coffee and homemade doughnut shop. (Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh) Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh

