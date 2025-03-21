From quirky independent boutiques, to sophisticated wine bars and sea-front cafes, here are 20 of the absolute best places to visit that make the coastal village so special – not to mention the weekend Metro station market!
1. Crusoe's
Enjoy coffee and street food over looking the coast and a stretch of golden sands at family-run Crusoe's on Longsands Beach. (Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh) Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh
2. Razzberry Bazaar
A visit to the creative and vibrant gift and clothing shop, Razzberry Bazaar is not to be missed when visiting the coast. (Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh) Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh
3. Priory Press
Juice and smoothie bar, Priory Press are famous for their delicious acai bowls - if you fancy a healthier alternative to the chippy. (Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh) Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh
4. Deep North
A delicious independent coffee and homemade doughnut shop. (Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh) Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh
