The top dog-friendly pubs, according to Google.

19 top rated dog-friendly pubs in south east Northumberland, according to Google

Taking your four-legged friend for a walk can certainly be thirsty work.
By Craig Buchan
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST

Luckily, there are lots of dog-friendly pubs in south east Northumberland where you can pop in for a pint.

Why not get yourself down to one of these watering holes, where your pooch will be welcome too.

Here are the top-rated dog-friendly pubs in south east Northumberland, according to Google.

A 4.1-star ranking according to Google, with 1,898 reviews.

1. The Snowy Owl, Cramlington

A 4.1-star ranking according to Google, with 1,898 reviews. Photo: Google

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 1,147 reviews.

2. The Kings Arms, Seaton Sluice

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 1,147 reviews. Photo: Google

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 1,229 reviews.

3. The Keel Row, Seaton Delaval

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 1,229 reviews. Photo: Submitted

A 4.3-star ranking according to Google, with 925 reviews.

4. The Waterford Arms, Seaton Sluice

A 4.3-star ranking according to Google, with 925 reviews. Photo: Google

