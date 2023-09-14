Taking your four-legged friend for a walk can certainly be thirsty work.

Luckily, there are lots of dog-friendly pubs in south east Northumberland where you can pop in for a pint.

Why not get yourself down to one of these watering holes, where your pooch will be welcome too.

Here are the top-rated dog-friendly pubs in south east Northumberland, according to Google.

1 . The Snowy Owl, Cramlington A 4.1-star ranking according to Google, with 1,898 reviews.

2 . The Kings Arms, Seaton Sluice A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 1,147 reviews.

3 . The Keel Row, Seaton Delaval A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 1,229 reviews.

4 . The Waterford Arms, Seaton Sluice A 4.3-star ranking according to Google, with 925 reviews.