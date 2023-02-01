With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we’ve compiled a list of the most romantic restaurants in Northumberland.

February 14 is all about celebrating love so why not treat your other half to a candlelit dinner?

From a Michelin star restaurant to Italian spots, Northumberland is full of romantic restaurants to visit for dinner.

To help you prepare for the day, here is 19 of the most romantic restaurants, according to Google:

1 . Lollo Rosso Italia, Morpeth A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 1,400 reviews.

2 . Hjem, Wall A 4.9-star ranking according to Google, with 53 reviews.

3 . Danielle's Bistro A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 205 reviews.

4 . Jaspers Bistro, Amble A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 268 reviews.