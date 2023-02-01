19 of the most romantic restaurants in Northumberland to spend Valentine's Day, according to Google
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we’ve compiled a list of the most romantic restaurants in Northumberland.
By Charlie Watson
3 hours ago
February 14 is all about celebrating love so why not treat your other half to a candlelit dinner?
From a Michelin star restaurant to Italian spots, Northumberland is full of romantic restaurants to visit for dinner.
To help you prepare for the day, here is 19 of the most romantic restaurants, according to Google:
