Here's the cosiest pubs in Northumberland as ranked by Google reviews.Here's the cosiest pubs in Northumberland as ranked by Google reviews.
Here's the cosiest pubs in Northumberland as ranked by Google reviews.

19 of the most 'cosy' pubs with a fireplace in Northumberland according to Google reviews

By Lauren Coulson
Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:49 BST
As the nights get darker and the weather gets cooler, what better way to while away an evening than in a lovely cosy pub?

There’s no better place to keep warm than a local pub with a warm fire and a pint of your choice.

So, to help you make the most of autumn and winter, here’s a list of the best rated pubs in Northumberland with a fireplace, according to Google reviews.

Lairds House has 4.7 stars from 314 Google reviews.

1. Lairds House, Bedlington

Lairds House has 4.7 stars from 314 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Ox Inn has 4.6 stars from 124 Google reviews.

2. Ox Inn, Morpeth

Ox Inn has 4.6 stars from 124 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Cook and Barker Inn, Newton-on-the-Moor, has 4.6 stars from 1,407 Google reviews.

3. The Cook and Barker Inn

The Cook and Barker Inn, Newton-on-the-Moor, has 4.6 stars from 1,407 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Market Tavern has 4.6 stars from 1,226 Google reviews.

4. The Market Tavern, Alnwick

Market Tavern has 4.6 stars from 1,226 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandGoogle
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice