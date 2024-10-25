There’s no better place to keep warm than a local pub with a warm fire and a pint of your choice.
So, to help you make the most of autumn and winter, here’s a list of the best rated pubs in Northumberland with a fireplace, according to Google reviews.
1. Lairds House, Bedlington
Lairds House has 4.7 stars from 314 Google reviews. Photo: Google
2. Ox Inn, Morpeth
Ox Inn has 4.6 stars from 124 Google reviews. Photo: Google
3. The Cook and Barker Inn
The Cook and Barker Inn, Newton-on-the-Moor, has 4.6 stars from 1,407 Google reviews. Photo: Google
4. The Market Tavern, Alnwick
Market Tavern has 4.6 stars from 1,226 Google reviews. Photo: Google
