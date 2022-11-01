The aim of National Sandwich Day is to honour this simple snack – a tasty filling inside two pieces of bread which takes just seconds to prepare and is handy if you’re on the go.

Back in May, Costa Coffee and M&S surveyed thousands of British adults to see what was the nation’s favourite, and a cheese ploughman’s came out on top.

Next was a ham and cheese, cheese, roast chicken salad, prawn mayo, egg and cress, a BLT, tuna and sweetcorn, chicken and bacon and finally, sausage.Whatever your personal favourite is, here is a list of the 19 best places in Northumberland for a sandwich according to Google ratings:

1. Jethro's, Haltwhistle A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 42 reviews.

2. Sandwiches @ Millars, Longhorsley A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 145 reviews.

3. The Running Fox, Shilbottle A 4.9-star ranking according to Google, with 535 reviews.

4. Scott's of Alnmouth, Alnmouth A 4.4-star ranking according to Google, with 257 reviews.