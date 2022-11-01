News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Northumberland has a range of excellent sandwich outlets.

19 of the best sandwich spots in Northumberland, according to Google

The humble sandwich, enjoyed by millions of people every day for lunch, is being celebrated today.

By Charlie Watson
37 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 4:24pm

The aim of National Sandwich Day is to honour this simple snack – a tasty filling inside two pieces of bread which takes just seconds to prepare and is handy if you’re on the go.

Back in May, Costa Coffee and M&S surveyed thousands of British adults to see what was the nation’s favourite, and a cheese ploughman’s came out on top.

Next was a ham and cheese, cheese, roast chicken salad, prawn mayo, egg and cress, a BLT, tuna and sweetcorn, chicken and bacon and finally, sausage.Whatever your personal favourite is, here is a list of the 19 best places in Northumberland for a sandwich according to Google ratings:

1. Jethro's, Haltwhistle

A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 42 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Sandwiches @ Millars, Longhorsley

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 145 reviews.

Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales

3. The Running Fox, Shilbottle

A 4.9-star ranking according to Google, with 535 reviews.

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

4. Scott's of Alnmouth, Alnmouth

A 4.4-star ranking according to Google, with 257 reviews.

Photo: Paul Larkin

Photo Sales
GoogleNorthumberlandCosta Coffee
Next Page
Page 1 of 5