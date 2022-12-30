19 of the best places to grab a curry in Northumberland, according to Google reviews
A curry with all the sides is the perfect way to warm up during these cold winter months.
By Charlie Watson
5 minutes ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 12:00pm
However, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants and takeaways in Northumberland – we have dozens of them.
So if you are craving something ‘a bit different’ after overdosing on pigs in blankets, turkey and roast potatoes this week, you might want to know where the best curry houses are near you.
Here are the top 19, according to Google reviews:
Page 1 of 5