There are plenty of highly rated spots in Northumberland.

19 of the best places to grab a curry in Northumberland, according to Google reviews

A curry with all the sides is the perfect way to warm up during these cold winter months.

By Charlie Watson
5 minutes ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 12:00pm

However, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants and takeaways in Northumberland – we have dozens of them.

So if you are craving something ‘a bit different’ after overdosing on pigs in blankets, turkey and roast potatoes this week, you might want to know where the best curry houses are near you.

Here are the top 19, according to Google reviews:

1. Shaj, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 341 reviews.

Photo: Google

2. Lal Khazana, Shilbottle

A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 376 reviews.

Photo: contributed

3. Zyka Restaurant, Hexham

A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 243 reviews.

Photo: Google

4. SherKhan, Alnwick

A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 253 reviews.

Photo: Ian Smith

