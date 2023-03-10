News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Listed below are some of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea, according to Google reviews.
Listed below are some of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea, according to Google reviews.
Listed below are some of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea, according to Google reviews.

19 of the best places in Northumberland to take your mum for a delicious afternooon tea

It’s Mother’s Day next week, and one way to treat your mum might be to take her for an afternoon tea.

By Amanda Bourn
3 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 4:31pm

Whether she has a sweet tooth or prefers savoury food, there are menus to suit all tastes and budgets.

We are also blessed with dozens of cafes, tearooms and pubs in Northumberland, many of which serve a decent afternoon tea.

So, to save you researching countless reviews, we have rounded up the best 19 according to Google ratings.

Each one listed below has at least four out of five stars:

A 4.7 rating, with 369 reviews.

1. The Village Tea Rooms, Alnwick

A 4.7 rating, with 369 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A 4.7-star rating, with 591 reviews.

2. The Running Fox, Longframlington

A 4.7-star rating, with 591 reviews.

Photo: The Running Fox

Photo Sales
A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 172 reviews.

3. The Chantry Tearooms, Morpeth

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 172 reviews.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
A 4.8 rating according to Google, with 79 reviews.

4. The Old Stables Tea Room and Gifts, Broomhouse Farmhouse, Alnwick

A 4.8 rating according to Google, with 79 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
NorthumberlandGoogle