19 of the best places for a full English breakfast in Northumberland, according to Google
As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, here is a list of the best places to enjoy it.
By Charlie Watson
Published 5th May 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:08 BST
With another bank holiday underway, why not pop out to one of Northumberland’s most popular breakfast spots?
Sausages, bacon, eggs, hash browns and beans – what’s not to love?
To ensure you enjoy your bank holiday treat, here is a list of the most popular cafes to get breakfast in Northumberland, according to Google ratings:
