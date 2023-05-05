News you can trust since 1854
19 of the best places for a full English breakfast in Northumberland, according to Google

As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, here is a list of the best places to enjoy it.

By Charlie Watson
Published 5th May 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:08 BST

With another bank holiday underway, why not pop out to one of Northumberland’s most popular breakfast spots?

Sausages, bacon, eggs, hash browns and beans – what’s not to love?

To ensure you enjoy your bank holiday treat, here is a list of the most popular cafes to get breakfast in Northumberland, according to Google ratings:

1. Melvyn's Cafe, Alnwick

Photo: Ian Smith

2. Carnaby's Cafe, Brownieside

Photo: Contributed

3. Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery, Rock

Photo: Paul Larkin

4. The Old Bakehouse Tearooms, Morpeth

Photo: Google

