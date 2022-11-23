News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
North Northumberland is full of great fish and chip shops.

19 of the best fish and chip shops in Northumberland according to Google reviews

Fisherman's Bay, on Whitley Bay seafront, is through to the final 10 of the National Fish and Chip Awards.

By Charlie Watson
2 days ago
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 4:29pm

But despite the North East being blessed with literally dozens of fantastic fish and chip shops, it is the only one in the region to have made it through to the last round of the contest.

We can name of plenty of others which are easily some of the best in the UK. But what do you think? Here are 19 of the best fish and chip shops in Northumberland according to Google reviews:

1. Lewis's Fish Restaurant, Seahouses

A 4.3-star ranking according to Google, with 917 reviews.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Ladhars Fish Bar, Newbiggen-by-the-Sea

A 4.4-star ranking according to Google, with 405 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Kielder 2 Fish Bar, Choppington

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 251 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Harbour View, Whitley Bay

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 2,100 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
NorthumberlandGoogleWhitley BayNorth East