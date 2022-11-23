19 of the best fish and chip shops in North Northumberland according to Google reviews
Fisherman's Bay, on Whitley Bay seafront, is through to the final 10 of the National Fish and Chip Awards.
By Charlie Watson
34 minutes ago
Updated
23rd Nov 2022, 4:19pm
But despite the North East being blessed with literally dozens of fantastic fish and chip shops, it is the only one in the region to have made it through to the last round of the contest.
We can name of plenty of others which are easily some of the best in the UK. But what do you think? Here are 19 of the best fish and chip shops in Northumberland according to Google reviews:
Page 1 of 5